Cole Middle School recognized as AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction

LANCASTER – Students and faculty members at Gifford C. Cole Middle School have reason to celebrate. The school recently received the honor of being named an AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction.

The local middle school, which is part of the Eastside Union School District, earned the designation as a result of its efforts to meet the target percentages for both Process Metrics and Impact Metrics.

“Each day we are preparing our students to become college ready for a better future well beyond high school,” stated Eastside Union School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Marshall. “Our faculty and staff are utilizing AVID strategies to provide a 21st century education school wide, which means no student is left behind.”

An AVID Schoolwide Site of Distinction represents the highest level of AVID implementation fidelity. Nationwide, 771 secondary schools were eligible and 236 submitted data forms. Of the 236 who submitted data forms, 104 were approved.

School’s recognized as an AVID Schoolwide site incorporate a strong AVID system that transforms the instruction, systems, leadership and culture of the school by ensuring college readiness for all AVID elective students.

Additionally, each school has demonstrated an improved academic performance for all students based on an increase of opportunities.

[Information via news release from the Eastside Union School District.]

