Teen found dead in vacant Lancaster home ID’d

LANCASTER – A young man found dead Saturday on a vacant Lancaster property was identified Monday.

He was Jacob Drew Sullivan, 17, of Lancaster, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

“Right now, it’s listed as a homicide shooting,” Winter said Monday, adding that an autopsy was pending.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the 45100 block of 18th Street West in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“[It’s] a death investigation regarding a gunshot wound to a male victim,” said Sheriff’s Homicide Detective Dameron Peyton. “At this point, we’re unaware of all the circumstances… we’re still trying to determine how long he’s been there, but it seems as if it happened in recent times.”

The body was discovered by someone checking on the vacant home, which was listed for sale a few months ago after the owner passed away of natural causes, according to neighbors at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–