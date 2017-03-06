LANCASTER – A young man found dead Saturday on a vacant Lancaster property was identified Monday.
He was Jacob Drew Sullivan, 17, of Lancaster, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
“Right now, it’s listed as a homicide shooting,” Winter said Monday, adding that an autopsy was pending.
The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the 45100 block of 18th Street West in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“[It’s] a death investigation regarding a gunshot wound to a male victim,” said Sheriff’s Homicide Detective Dameron Peyton. “At this point, we’re unaware of all the circumstances… we’re still trying to determine how long he’s been there, but it seems as if it happened in recent times.”
The body was discovered by someone checking on the vacant home, which was listed for sale a few months ago after the owner passed away of natural causes, according to neighbors at the scene.
“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
–
5 comments for "Teen found dead in vacant Lancaster home ID’d"
TM says
The antelope valley is just getting worse, as with the rest of the world, there is so much violence and disrespect in this town, people are just rude anywhere you go ….But the crimes have got to stop , I don’t think the ” police” do enough patrolling in the ” ghetto” areas like they should, even though you shouldn’t have to, but people need to be babysat these days cuz of what dreadful events that take place….I am sure if this place was drug free, it would be just a little more peaceful
The world is going to [removed] , surely , slowly, but truly…. Welcome to the early rise of hell, folks!
RIP kid! Hope justice is served for whatever happened…People think violence or murdering is a way to solve problems these days, why , it just brings another storm!!! Do they not think of the consequences after?
Anonymous says
R.i.p. My boy I love you man I pray you get justice btother and never will I forget our memories see you with God master frylock
Nicholas says
I knew Jacob, i dont know exactly what happened but i do know that he sold Marijuana, maybe it couldve been related to gang violence. I hope this somewhat helps with the investigation
wicked1 says
I drove by in the evening and seen all that. Crazy how the AV is getting these days…I grew up out there since ’87. Never heard of this.
Arcadia says
Your right my son was murdered also I been here my whole life never would I thought