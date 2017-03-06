LANCASTER – A man shot to death in Lancaster late Friday night has been publicly identified.

He was Percy Pineda, 27, of Lancaster, according to coroner’s Lt. Brian Kim.

The shooting happened around 10:37 p.m. Friday, March 4, in the 800 block of Langhorn Street in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Headquarters Bureau.

The victim, now identified as Pineda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).