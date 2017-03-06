Lancaster motorcyclist killed in 5 Freeway crash

GRANADA HILLS – A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday night on the Golden State (5) Freeway in Granada Hills, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. Friday, March 3, on the northbound side of the freeway at Roxford Street, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The rider — identified by coroner’s officials as 19-year-old Phoenix Andersen of Lancaster — was on a 2003 Yamaha traveling northbound on I-5.

The motorcycle rear-ended a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban in the carpool lane, then continued forward and struck a 2016 Hyundai Sonata in the No. 1 lane, according to the CHP report.

Andersen was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw this crash is encouraged to contact Officer Ramos at the Newhall CHP Area Office at 661-294-5540.

