Homeless tax goes before LA County voters Tuesday

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County voters will decide Tuesday, March 7, whether to approve Measure H, a quarter-cent county sales tax increase to fund the fight against homelessness.
The Board of Supervisors has declared homelessness a countywide emergency and chose the sales tax hike over a number of other funding alternatives, including a millionaire’s tax, a parcel tax and a special tax on marijuana.
Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who has called homelessness “the moral issue of our generation,” told City News Service, “Los Angeles County has the dubious distinction of having more homeless people on its streets on any given night than any other county in the United States.
“We have a responsibility to fight homelessness and restore dignity to these people who are living in inhumane conditions.”
There are roughly 47,000 homeless people countywide, and more than 3,000 of them are in the Antelope Valley, according, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
The ballot measure — dubbed the Los Angeles County Plan to Prevent and Combat Homelessness — has garnered the support of more than 300 community advocates, labor unions, faith groups and other organizations, including the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles Times.
Opponents of the measure argue that the tax increase would fail to make a significant difference in eliminating homelessness and that taxes are already too high.
However, there was no organized campaign against Measure H and no argument in opposition was submitted for the ballot.
The quarter-cent sales tax is estimated to provide $355 million annually for 10 years.
The absolute numbers are large, but Phil Ansell, director of the county’s homeless initiative, broke it down for voters, saying the tax would amount to “an additional tax of one dime on the purchase of a $40 sweater or $1 on the purchase of a $400 television.”
“It’s impossible to get your life together if you’re on the streets,” County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in December, when the board was voting to put the measure on the ballot.
It will cost $450 million annually to provide all the support needed to end homelessness, according to LAHSA and the county board.
Proponents say voters should understand that homelessness carries high costs in terms of emergency room and jail visits, among other expenses already being picked up by county taxpayers.
Two-thirds of voters will need to approve the measure for it to pass.
The county has promised to create a transparent process for spending the money should the measure pass, envisioning “an inclusive planning process which draws on the experience, expertise and wisdom of cities, homeless service providers and experts, the faith and business communities, formerly homeless individuals and county departments.”
The county has committed to hire an independent auditor to report on Measure H spending and to set up a citizens’ oversight advisory board to track allocations. A 10-year sunset clause is built in for accountability and assessment.
“Measure H will cost Angelenos no more than a dollar a month, on average, and this investment will help 45,000 men, women and children move from homelessness to stable housing within the next five years, and provide them with the supportive services they need to succeed in the long run,” Ridley-Thomas said. “We must seize this opportunity to put an end to the crisis of homelessness once and for all.”
12 comments for "Homeless tax goes before LA County voters Tuesday"
Calif. FOOLS says
isn’t it funny how the people believe in Calif believe in our politicians. we all know this money will go in their pockets. Our politicians are a bunch of clowns and Jerry Brown is the biggest clown
Newman says
The county has promised……….
I vote No.
Disgusted says
What we need are legislators that can do math, be accountable, and not steal from taxpayers to fund pet projects and illegal aliens. NO, on this measure – and every one after that that – until we have responsible representatives who will treat taxpayers and their hard-earned money with respect.
SMHX2 says
Freaking cheap axx bastards, the ones that complain of the insignificant tax increase are the same ones doing quite well. I won’t disclose their nationality but these fake bible thumpers are part of the decrepit teabag movement, rot in hell, you are almost a step away from death’s door anyway. Karma is a “beatch”, don’t forget this as you catch your last breath.
The Anti-REX says
Nope
Jane says
Its funny how even with the tax increase it still wont be enough to help all of them. There will still be roughly 2,000 men women and children who wont receive services at all because of a lack of funds. not to mention the fact that out of the 45,000 people who are going to receive these services what percentage of them will be considered a failure? What will the selection process be like for someone who is homeless? What do the services cover for a person? It roughly equals $788.88 per person per month for 10 years.
Jason says
Hell NO.
kd says
Just hope homelessness never comes your way my fellow human being
Leger Smith says
@kd, people in general are more than willing to help. However, I believe most of the people simply don’t have the faith in our elected officials to utilize the tax money wisely. If LA County has $3 million sitting around and they are happy to set that money aside to defend illegal aliens, why can’t they use the same money to help the homeless folks? Who’s to say the money collected from this new sales tax won’t be used to help illegal aliens?
SMHX2 says
@L Smith
When I give money to people, I don’t care what it is used for. If you have it in your heart to help, it shouldn’t matter, and if you are already bitchxxg about who will benefit, just stay away from the voting booths, your heart in already rotten – plain and simple. What a witch!
10 dog says
Vote no. We are over taxed now.
yes_yes says
Too much Tax indeed. I will be voting NO.