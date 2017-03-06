36 arrested, 1 for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – One motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and 35 others were arrested for other violations at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint conducted in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, March 3, to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the westbound lanes of Palmdale Boulevard at 17th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

1270 vehicles screened.

One DUI-drug impaired suspect arrested.

One motorist arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an Ignition Interlock Device.

34 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while license suspended/revoked.

36 citations issued.

28 vehicles released per DUI/CDL checkpoint release procedures.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–