LANCASTER – A man was fatally stabbed at a trailer park in Lancaster Friday afternoon during an argument with another man who authorities said surrendered.
The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“Lancaster station deputy personnel responded to the 1400 block of East Avenue I, Lancaster, regarding an ‘assault with a deadly weapon’ call,” the news release states.
“Upon arrival, deputies were confronted by a male who surrendered himself, and said he was involved in an argument with the victim. The male said during the argument he stabbed the victim,” the news release states.
The victim sustained multiple stabbed wounds to the upper torso and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.
A folding knife was recovered at the scene, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.
The person of interest was being detained at the sheriff’s Lancaster Station Friday afternoon awaiting to be interviewed by detectives. Additional witnesses were also being interviewed at the station, according to the news release.
The suspect’s name was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
8 comments for "Stabbing death at Lancaster trailer park, suspect surrenders"
Yabba says
It’s very trashy on the side street, and old homes that are jacked up. It does need to be cleaned out, get the scum out.
Jennifer 'Chin nutz' Giles says
Joey Jojola one of the owners of the semi pro AV football team a couple years back. You will be soarly missed.
Tye Giles says
That was and still is my amazing Uncle Joey. Taken from us by some p.o.s monster. Love you uncle Joey see you at those gates. And as for the monster only time will tell. And for everyone else reading this who didn’t know my uncle HE WAS NO TWEAKING LOW LIFE he was a family man and hard worker with a soul of gold…..
Jenn&Randy Giles says
That’s my brother. Good man not no tweeker. Didn’t deserve this. Love you Joey.Randy and Jenn
Avrb says
Who were the peiple tho does anyone know
Friends 43 years says
I love you Joey
Mr fed up says
The city needs to shut down that park, its run down and cery dangerous over the years
Diane says
Bunch of tweekers sad how the AV has gotten over the years