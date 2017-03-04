Stabbing death at Lancaster trailer park, suspect surrenders

LANCASTER – A man was fatally stabbed at a trailer park in Lancaster Friday afternoon during an argument with another man who authorities said surrendered.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster station deputy personnel responded to the 1400 block of East Avenue I, Lancaster, regarding an ‘assault with a deadly weapon’ call,” the news release states.

“Upon arrival, deputies were confronted by a male who surrendered himself, and said he was involved in an argument with the victim. The male said during the argument he stabbed the victim,” the news release states.

The victim sustained multiple stabbed wounds to the upper torso and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

A folding knife was recovered at the scene, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

The person of interest was being detained at the sheriff’s Lancaster Station Friday afternoon awaiting to be interviewed by detectives. Additional witnesses were also being interviewed at the station, according to the news release.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–