Palmdale Sheriff’s Station applying for OHV grant, public input sought

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is applying for a grant through California State Parks to fund its off-highway vehicle (OHV) enforcement team, authorities announced this week.

The process includes a 30-day period, from March 7 to April 3, to allow the public to review and comment on the preliminary grant application submitted to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division.

The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is encouraging residents to view the grant application and submit their comments and questions. The 2017 application can be viewed here.

Comments on the application must be received by April 3. The public may provide comments to both the Antelope Valley OHV team and the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division by emailing lasdohv@lasd.org and carbon copying OHVinfo@parks.ca.gov.

About the local Off-Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team

In order to tackle the high volume of off-highway vehicle complaints, the Palmdale Station OHV team was created in 2000, initially concentrating on issues within the city of Palmdale. The local OHV enforcement team now patrols Palmdale, Lancaster and all unincorporated county areas. Its largest area of responsibility lies in rural towns, including Acton, Agua Dulce, Antelope Acres, Leona Valley, Elizabeth Lake, Lake Hughes, Littlerock, Pearblossom, Llano, Lake Los Angeles and Wrightwood. These townships make up over 1,100 square miles of rural desert and mountain areas.

The Antelope Valley OHV team now includes one lieutenant, three sergeants and nine full-time deputies who use the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s stations and the Quartz Hill substation to deploy from and respond to OHV complaints and conduct routine patrols. OHV complaints are called in by the public to either Palmdale Station, Lancaster Station or the 5th District County Supervisor’s Office.

During the year 2016, the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations received, responded to and handled 497 OHV-related calls for service. The amount of illegal riding contacts in 2016 resulted in 84 citations, 286 warnings, one felony arrest, seven misdemeanor arrests and 14 towed vehicles during the course of 67 deployments, according to the current grant application.

