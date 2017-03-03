Palmdale Sheriff’s Station applying for OHV grant, public input sought

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is applying for a grant through California State Parks to fund its off-highway vehicle (OHV) enforcement team, authorities announced this week.
The process includes a 30-day period, from March 7 to April 3, to allow the public to review and comment on the preliminary grant application submitted to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division.
The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is encouraging residents to view the grant application and submit their comments and questions. The 2017 application can be viewed here.
Comments on the application must be received by April 3. The public may provide comments to both the Antelope Valley OHV team and the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division by emailing lasdohv@lasd.org and carbon copying OHVinfo@parks.ca.gov.
About the local Off-Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team
In order to tackle the high volume of off-highway vehicle complaints, the Palmdale Station OHV team was created in 2000, initially concentrating on issues within the city of Palmdale. The local OHV enforcement team now patrols Palmdale, Lancaster and all unincorporated county areas. Its largest area of responsibility lies in rural towns, including Acton, Agua Dulce, Antelope Acres, Leona Valley, Elizabeth Lake, Lake Hughes, Littlerock, Pearblossom, Llano, Lake Los Angeles and Wrightwood. These townships make up over 1,100 square miles of rural desert and mountain areas.
The Antelope Valley OHV team now includes one lieutenant, three sergeants and nine full-time deputies who use the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s stations and the Quartz Hill substation to deploy from and respond to OHV complaints and conduct routine patrols. OHV complaints are called in by the public to either Palmdale Station, Lancaster Station or the 5th District County Supervisor’s Office.
During the year 2016, the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations received, responded to and handled 497 OHV-related calls for service. The amount of illegal riding contacts in 2016 resulted in 84 citations, 286 warnings, one felony arrest, seven misdemeanor arrests and 14 towed vehicles during the course of 67 deployments, according to the current grant application.
10 comments for "Palmdale Sheriff’s Station applying for OHV grant, public input sought"
KJH says
Palmdale Sheriff’s shouldn’t put all their confidence in California Parks and Recreation. They barely have enough to operate their budget items. Apply instead for “COPS” Community Oriented Policing Grants through DOJ. I applied for a 150,000.00 grant in 1999 and received the money, which came from the Drug Czar budget.
Steven A Hecksel says
I appreciate your unit and applaud your efforts in keeping these areas safer and having less damage to natural and historic resources. I wish other agencies Federal, State, County and municipal would duplicate this initiative in their specific jurisdictions. I visit this area often with friends and family and your presence and protection of the desert environment is worthy of this initiative. Your efforts will help keep this area in a condition so that future generations will enjoy it the same way I do.
Don says
… oh, so now, County Sheriff’s want free off-road vehicles for their amusement and merriment? Of course, they want us paying for it, right? Well, why the heck not? After all, Los Angeles is a sanctuary city, right? So, why not just throw in the towel? Be my guest, why not go right ahead, finally be done with it, formally change the name of Los Angeles County to Mexifornia before bankrupting it once and for all, adorning our sheriffs deputies in mansions, Bugattis, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, private jets, pleasure-craft, and all off-road vehicles the desire! Anything they want! Anytime anyone says otherwise? Line them up against the wall, shoot them, like they do in Mexico –
Joecool30 says
So we arrest or ticket kids having fun in the desert using funds paid for by this same riders in their OHV fees. All because of a few complaints. So then these kids have nothing better to do and end up doing drugs and causing troubles in the streets.. Trust me if they are riding, they won’t be able to afford drugs..
Margaret says
497 and how many officers on the task force seems like a waste of money. We have worse crime to deal with in the av.
Tim Scott says
Thirteen. And it seems like this grant basically pays for them with money the state wouldn’t give otherwise so they are extra enforcement that doesn’t cost against the basic budget.
Lazars' Mom says
It’s the dang desert, Let them Ride. Before the entire area is layed up with solar sites.
Kenny Smith says
THIS IS BS I HAVE BEEN RIDDING SINCE I WAS 5 AS LONG AS THE ATV HAS AN OFF ROAD GREEN STICKER WE SHOULD BE ABLE TO RIDE GET A LIFE PEOPLE
George says
There is a lot of off duty fire department and police offers riding out there and I don’t see them stop except for a hand shake carry a badage and ur OK !!!
Shane Falco says
The article stated 287 warnings vs 84 citiations and only 8 total arrests. I’m sure those warnings weren’t all off duty cops and firefighters. We rode dirt bikes growing up in the unincorporated areas of the AV and had to realize some areas are private property even through they seem like wide open fields.
Many of the times the deputies are making checks for installed and functioning spark arrestors. If the bike is compliant then the rider is on his way. Many of our large brush fires over the years have been started by off road riders sparking a fire.