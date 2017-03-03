Man found dead in Angeles National Forest [updated]

PALMDALE – Coroner’s officials are trying to determine the cause of death of a man found along a road in the Angeles National Forest just outside Palmdale, authorities said.

The body was found at 12:49 p.m. Thursday, March 2, along Angeles Forest Highway, near Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The man, whose body was discovered by a passerby about 30 feet off the road, was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau were dispatched to investigate, according to the news release.

“The cause of death and identity of the deceased will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner,” the news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE: An updated news release from Sheriff’s Information Bureau states the body was identified as a 35-year-old white male whose name will not be disclosed until next of kin is notified. Read the updated LASD news release here.

–