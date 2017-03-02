“Emergency Preparedness Fair” is Palmdale’s next “Season of Service”event

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its fourth “Season of Service” event for 2017 — an “Emergency Preparedness Fair” on Saturday, March 18.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Palmdale Stake, located at 2120 East Avenue R in Palmdale.

Participants from the City of Palmdale, Palmdale Water District, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and Fire Departments, Waste Management, Home Depot and others will be on hand to answer questions and provide emergency preparation information, including prep kits, first aid, freeze dried foods, canning, water filtration, and much more.

“As we like to remind people, it’s never too early to prepare for emergencies, but it could be too late” stated Community Programs Supervisor Trish Jones. “Stop by this important event and learn how to prepare yourself and your family for emergencies such as earthquakes, fires and floods — all of which are a reality of living in the Antelope Valley.”

Palmdale residents last year donated more than 40,000 hours of service toward making the city an even better place to live. Residents may also develop their own projects for this year’s Season of Service, city officials said.

“If you have an idea for a project or you want to participate in something but you’re not quite sure what, give us a call at 661-267-5473 and we can help you identify areas of interest,” Jones added. “Or visit us online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Engaged.”

The remaining 2017 Season of Service events include:



Thursday, April 13, Community Volunteer Resource Fair

Time & location: 4 to 8 p.m. at Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

Details: Local agencies will be on hand to provide information about volunteering, donating and engaging opportunities.

Saturday, April 22, Global Youth Service Day

Time & location: 8-8:30 a.m. registration, location TBD

Details: Youth and the young at heart will join with youth around the world in celebrating International Global Youth Service Day by giving back to their community.

Saturday, May 13, Stamp Out Hunger

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Time & location: Varied times at SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Details: Partner with local letter carriers for the 24th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The food assists local families in need.

Saturday, May 20, Stamp Out Hunger Part II

Community Partner: United States Postal Service

Time & location: 8-8:30 a.m. registration at SAVES, 1002 East Avenue Q-12, Palmdale

Details: Help SAVES process donations from the Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive for community distribution.

All volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All participants must complete a Release of Liability form, available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or at event registration.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–