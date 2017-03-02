AVH nurse honored with DAISY award

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital (AVH) nurse Lori Cifarelli, RN, has been honored with the DAISY Award, an internationally respected honor that recognizes extraordinary nursing care.

“Lori is an excellent nurse and we are glad to have her on our nursing team,” stated Linda Robinson, BSN, clinical director of the hospital’s OB Clinic.

Cifarelli, a maternity nurse, has been with AVH since 1999. She was nominated for the compassionate and nurturing care she recently provided to a new mom who was legally blind.

Cifarelli went above and beyond to ensure the mom’s needs were met while the newborn was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“Lori made sure she accommodated this family throughout their stay,” the nomination stated. “She ensured that the patient was able to easily access and properly use her breast pump to provide food for her baby. And she brought the patient to the NICU to visit her infant throughout her shift whenever it was requested. Lori is always doing her absolute best to meet her patients’ needs with true compassion and a smile.”

AVH has been participating in the DAISY Award program since 2012. Local recipients are selected based on their clinical expertise and demonstration of extraordinary compassionate care. Nominations are submitted by patients, physicians and co-workers.

The AV hospital DAISY team reviews all submissions and selects the nurse honoree.

DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Award is a collaboration of the DAISY Foundation and the American Organization of Nurse Executives, and was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes following his death due to complications from an auto-immune disease. It is not required that nurses have cared for someone with an immune system disease to be eligible for the DAISY award.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

