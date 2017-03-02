Antelope Valley CHP seeking senior volunteers

LANCASTER – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Antelope Valley Area Office is looking for senior volunteers to help with administrative tasks.

The CHP Senior Volunteer Program is open to people age 55 and older, who are able to work at least four hours a week during regular business hours, who have a good driving record, and who can pass a background check.

The Senior Volunteer Program provides senior adult men and women the opportunity to volunteer their time to assist CHP employees in the performance of their duties.

The program offers a range of opportunities that include:

Assisting the front desk officer in serving the public.

Answering telephones.

Helping with office duties.

Teaching driver safety to seniors in the community.

Working with local schools.

Assisting with traffic control at special events.

Participating in ride-alongs with CHP officers.

“Our senior volunteers bring their knowledge, skills, talents, and wisdom to the CHP,” stated CHP Lieutenant Kathleen Toggenburger. “They enhance our operational efficiency and gain an understanding and appreciation of the justice system, human relations, and ethics in the field of law enforcement.”

How to apply

Interested participants should stop by the local CHP Office (2041 West Avenue I, Lancaster) and pick up an application. A training program is provided for the volunteers.

More information about the Senior Volunteer Program and the California Highway Patrol is available at www.chp.ca.gov.

Information via news release from the California Highway Patrol.]

