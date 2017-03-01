Investigation launched into death of Rosamond toddler

LANCASTER – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Rosamond toddler who appeared to have been dead for several hours before his mother brought him to Antelope Valley Hospital on Tuesday, authorities said.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies from the Rosamond substation responded to the hospital around 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they contacted hospital staff and the deceased boy’s mother. Deputies learned the boy’s mother had brought him into the hospital, however hospital staff determined the boy was deceased and it appeared he had been deceased for at least several hours,” the news release states.



Homicide detectives and a deputy coroner determined that the boy’s body “displayed signs of trauma,” according to the news release.

Detectives later responded to a home in the 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd., where the toddler lived with his mother, father and six other minor children, according to the news release.

“Detectives determined the home was unfit for children, and all six of the children were taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services,” the news release states.

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of the child’s death.

No further information was immediately available Wednesday.

The deceased toddler was identified in media reports as 17-month-old Abraham Meza.

