County tackles workforce development

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to allow county departments to share client data to help residents find jobs and jobs training.

“Now is the time to come together to speak with one voice about what it takes to achieve career pathways for those we serve,” Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

“Through sustained leadership and coordination among our county departments, we will be able to provide training, opportunity, and job growth for those seeking a career.”

Solis co-authored the motion with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl based on a report from the Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services.

The plan is to share information across the departments of Public Social Services, Probation and Military and Veteran Affairs. Other interested departments may also join the effort.

The county will also coordinate with community colleges, adult education schools and labor organizations to provide training leading to jobs in the most in-demand industries, such as construction, trade and logistics, entertainment and infotech and health services.

The county spends more than 100 million annually on workforce development initiatives. The board also asked for an analysis of all of that training and the type of jobs targeted.

A report back is expected in 90 days.

The DWDACS’ full report is available here.

–