New director added to the AV Fair Board

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Fair officials Tuesday announced the newest member to the Antelope Valley Fair Association (AVFA) board of directors, Deborah Dino.

Dino, an administrative hearing officer for the city of Palmdale, also serves as director of public affairs for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Palmdale stake.

A resident of the Antelope Valley since 1993, Dino has fundraising experience with Kiwanis Club – Palmdale and is a past member of the Palmdale Women’s Club and former School Site Council President at Palmdale School District.

“It is an honor to serve with such a great organization and I am looking forward to working with each and everyone associated with the Antelope Valley Fair,” Dino stated.

“Debbie Dino’s background experience and history of community service make her an integral part of the AVFA Board,” stated President Howard Harris. “Members like Debbie are essential to the ongoing success of the fairgrounds.”

Dino has been married for 42 years to her husband, Vincent, has raised three daughters and has seven grandchildren.

For all A.V. Fairground’s information, visit www.avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

–