Lancaster woman fatally struck after getting out of wrecked car on 14 Fwy

PALMDALE – A 25-year-old woman was struck by two vehicles when she got out of her car after it crashed on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway Monday night, authorities said.

Reina Gonzalez of Lancaster died at the scene of the collision, which was reported around 11:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on northbound SR-14, north of Vincent Summit Bridge, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Gonzalez was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla northbound on SR-14 when the vehicle crashed for unknown reasons and became disabled, partially blocking the HOV lane, the CHP report states.

Gonzalez got out of her car and was standing next to it when a 2016 Jeep Cherokee collided with the car, according to the CHP.

“[Gonzalez] was struck, sustaining fatal injuries, coming to rest within the No. 1 lane,” the CHP report states.

Gonzalez was then hit by a northbound 2014 Nissan Sentra, the CHP report states.

The Nissan Sentra’s driver, 25-year-old D. Farnsworth-Toledo of Lancaster, sustained no injuries in the crash.

The Jeep’s driver, 61-year-old James Montgomery of Lancaster, was transported to Henry Mayo Hospital with minor injuries.

A juvenile female passenger riding in Gonzalez’s car suffered major injuries and was transported to Palmdale Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles, according to the CHP report.

–