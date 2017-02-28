PALMDALE – A 25-year-old woman was struck by two vehicles when she got out of her car after it crashed on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway Monday night, authorities said.
Reina Gonzalez of Lancaster died at the scene of the collision, which was reported around 11:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on northbound SR-14, north of Vincent Summit Bridge, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Gonzalez was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla northbound on SR-14 when the vehicle crashed for unknown reasons and became disabled, partially blocking the HOV lane, the CHP report states.
Gonzalez got out of her car and was standing next to it when a 2016 Jeep Cherokee collided with the car, according to the CHP.
“[Gonzalez] was struck, sustaining fatal injuries, coming to rest within the No. 1 lane,” the CHP report states.
Gonzalez was then hit by a northbound 2014 Nissan Sentra, the CHP report states.
The Nissan Sentra’s driver, 25-year-old D. Farnsworth-Toledo of Lancaster, sustained no injuries in the crash.
The Jeep’s driver, 61-year-old James Montgomery of Lancaster, was transported to Henry Mayo Hospital with minor injuries.
A juvenile female passenger riding in Gonzalez’s car suffered major injuries and was transported to Palmdale Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles, according to the CHP report.
10 comments for "Lancaster woman fatally struck after getting out of wrecked car on 14 Fwy"
Rosie says
This is so tragic. My husband almost crashed into the car as well. He was driving on the carpool lane and said it was hard to see the crashed vehicle at night since the emergency lights were not on and it was disabled after the curved road. He swerved to the right lane when he saw someone waving a cell phone.
Kym says
I am so sorry for the woman and child and for the 2 drivers.. At night it is not easy to see in time to stop and accodent or stalled car in the middle of the road. It is important for those reading to be aware that staying in your car is safer than outside or on any part of the freeway.. This is so sad
Cathy says
My heart goes out to everyone in the families that lost a loved one. Also, to anyone else involved. I can not imagine the pain they are suffering. They are in my prayers!
Freddy krueger says
I was stuck in the traffic
Tybud smoks says
She my sister and this hurts my soul my sister and my niece are no longer with us my family is in tears since the coroner’s came at 2:45 to tell me this feels like a movie all I wanted was to spend my birthday wit my niece she was only 5 and her birthday in on the 9th of march 3days after mines this isn’t right I’m [removed] broken…
Donte says
I saw this last night I couldn’t even sleep last night rip to the person killed
Tybud smoks says
Thank you man it means a lot to us for real
Vincent Rodriguez says
Man dude i cant believe what im reading my prayers go out to your family and my heart hurts…
George says
This sad to read ,but the jeep drive didn’t have brakes and see in front him ,I like to know his speed that 14 Fwy to fast , they need to ticket that Fwy needs cup all over up and down for a month 20 black and whites 24 /7 this shame
asking George says
As I am trying to decipher your run in sentences, I have a couple of questions for:
How do you know the jeep had no brakes?
How do you know the jeep was speeding?
Why ticket a fwy?
Why do we need cups?
Really, learn some grammar if you want your post to mean anything to anyone.
I feel sorry for the two drivers that ran her over! How upsetting that must be for them. It’s important to remail in your car while help comes… it could have saved her life!