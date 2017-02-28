Lancaster woman fatally struck after getting out of wrecked car on 14 Fwy

PALMDALE – A 25-year-old woman was struck by two vehicles when she got out of her car after it crashed on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway Monday night, authorities said.
Reina Gonzalez of Lancaster died at the scene of the collision, which was reported around 11:21 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, on northbound SR-14, north of Vincent Summit Bridge, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Gonzalez was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla northbound on SR-14 when the vehicle crashed for unknown reasons and became disabled, partially blocking the HOV lane, the CHP report states.
Gonzalez got out of her car and was standing next to it when a 2016 Jeep Cherokee collided with the car, according to the CHP.
“[Gonzalez] was struck, sustaining fatal injuries, coming to rest within the No. 1 lane,” the CHP report states.
Gonzalez was then hit by a northbound 2014 Nissan Sentra, the CHP report states.
The Nissan Sentra’s driver, 25-year-old D. Farnsworth-Toledo of Lancaster, sustained no injuries in the crash.
The Jeep’s driver, 61-year-old James Montgomery of Lancaster, was transported to Henry Mayo Hospital with minor injuries.
A juvenile female passenger riding in Gonzalez’s car suffered major injuries and was transported to Palmdale Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles, according to the CHP report.
R.P. says
My prayers go out to all involved. I was on the Southbound 14 coming from Lancaster to Acton. About 1- offramp before seeing this accident. I was encountered with a wrongway driver on the freeway; driving north on the southbound side. I immediatly slowed down and called 911. I was wondering if any new information has come to light about what caused the initial crash. If maybe the wrong way driver was involved or saw something. Once again my prayers go out to the loved ones of everyone involved.
Ariana and Xavier's Mommy says
Two angels just received their wings May you they both rest in peace.
Delowiesa Wesson says
God bless each & every family, person, boy & girl involved. May God dispatched a cavard of healing Angels around, about, above & beneath them, in the name of JESUS through the power of the Holy Ghost May deliverance & peace that surpasses ALL understanding be theirs. Acceptance….in Your name Jesus. Grant them strength in this time of loss & sorrow. Praying for you & empathy be thine. Bless em Holy Ghost!!!
Rev.
Tired of BS says
A cavard of healing angels lol If god exists why would he let this girl die such a violent death. Why didn’t he send a cavard of angels to get that car out of harms way gtfo here with your fairy tales. Religion is what’s wrong with this world.
God is this world says
May God bless you!
Katie Brown says
I’m going to pray that one day before it’s too late that you will see and know the truth. Because JESUS IS THE ONLY WAY. I’m going to leave it at that. May God bless you.
jip joe says
Belief and Hope is all some have, especially when they lose a loved one. And you, extremely cowardliness and insecure coming here to post your hateful comments. RIP to the Family
Anonymous says
Does anyone know if the woman’s daughter pulled through in icu?
Mary says
No Lil girl past away last night
John says
Amen
Excaligirl says
My husband and I almost hit a car in this same situation one night when we were heading to Disney. The car was a dark blue car that went into the wall in the fast lane. We came around the curve and couldn’t see it until the last minute. No flashers on or anything. Luckily he had just enough time to swerve around it. It is way to dark on Many parts of that freeway.
Ann says
That stretch of freeway needs lights! It’s terribly dangerous in the best of circumstances let alone when a car has been disabled! How about putting our high taxes to work and making our freeway safer!
These tragic events may not have happened if drivers had the benefit of proper lighting and therefore more time to react.
Rusty Shackelford says
California loves taking your money and not investing it where it should be. Such as lights on this freeway. It has a lot of dark spots and is extremely dangerous
Laughing says
I see just fine, at 65 MPH in the dark using my headlights. Normal headlights are not designed to help the driver at seeds much higher than that. Overhead lights can cause glare causing worse problems. Not to mention light pollution.
The best solution is to slow down, and pay attention (all drivers have ONE job when behind the wheel, to be a driver paying attention).
Missme says
So tragic…..for all families involved..stay strong and for the ones who lost a love one….they may not be here physically, but they will always remain in your mind and heart…always remember the good times…
Michelle R M says
May God bless the families of the people involved in this accident. this Freeway is very dark and I have told my children to make sure to look out for cars on the side of the road. I am always concerned when I see them stopped with and without hazard lights on. Praying for the families.
marnie woodson says
Reina was a sweet girl and she will be missed. Lots of love and prayers From your Montana Momma..my heart is broken!
German says
Hi we are trying to ver some info we were roomates . do you know her family?
Maria says
My prayers go out to the family that losts their loved ones,, tough times for u all, it’s going to be hard seeing them go when the time comes,,, I mourn with u all, n pray for serenity,peace and over all to know that no matter what happens God is carrying you on his hands even when the healing doesn’t come just know he’s there holding u guys tight,,, his love is forever… our prayers for u all…..
Nines over 7s - queen kicker says
… a lawless sanctuary city, hit ‘n run capitol of the world, here in Los Angeles running down pedestrians constitutes a de facto sport. Wild-wild west, they ran that girl down, like a dog. And, they’ll not lose a wink of sleep over it –
Read says
If you read the article it says the other drivers stopped. It wasn’t a hit and run!
Starzowner says
Are you serious right now? The woman was blocking lanes on a dark freeway at 11:30 at night. The other drivers probably didn’t expect this so it was an accident. Lesson learned…it is safer to stay in your car until help arrives than get out on a freeway at night.
Modest Pilgrim says
That should be common sense, I think she panicked and didn’t know what do to. Probably stood outside trying to flag down help or call someone. If you ever get into an accident, specially on the freeway and at night turn on your emergency lights and stay put. Best to get hit inside the car than out of it. Sad. Rip to those who died.
Kat says
I know her personally & im 99% sure her daughter was in the back. As a mom the first thing she thought of was her baby & she most likely got out of the car to go & see if her daughter was ok or to get her. It’s not weather it’s common sense or not to stay in the car, it’s about the fact that she had another life to look after & worry about it, she can’t just sit there with the airbags clouding her face & her not being able to look back & check her baby physically. Idk if it’s bc I was closed to her but all these comments about not being a hit & run & about common sense make me mad. 2 freaken people ran her over after she got in a car crash like wtf, not 1 car, not 2 cars but THREE cars took her life away brutally.
David says
It wasn’t a hit and run, if you take time to read the article. It was a tragic accident that could have happened to anyone. Next time, take the time to read.
D.J. says
This was no hit and run. You heartless [removed].
Rusty Shackelford says
Most of the Hit n runs are not hit and runs. Most are in the middle of the road where it is dark Jwalking. Stop putting the blame on others.
steven jones says
when 2 different cars hit her the to me means they couldn’t see her. how can you know they weren’t devastated by what happened. sleeping w/o giving it a 2nd thought. is bs
Deborah says
I’m so sorry for the mother and father , to lose their daughter and her granddaughter , in a horrible accident and I’m so sorry for the rest of the family my prayers are with you guys, GOD BLESS YOU ALL..
Laya says
Hey father name Micheal she wasn’t a great mom let me tell u that and herself I know her in person she usto go to arleta high and she was a druggy and never took care of her daughter she would go for days leaving her with my nieghbor she played stepmom to her when she was with her babydad
Sierra A. Thomas-Smith says
Tybud – my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your sister and niece. I can’t even imagine the pain that you and your family are feeling. I am so sorry. Prayers for strength and peace for you and your family. I hope you can find some comfort in the thought that they are together and shall always be watching over you from Heaven.
CHYNAH says
This brings tears. My prayer goes out to the family. RIP to the young lady and daughter
Michael Rangel says
Sorry for your family my condolences
Rosie says
This is so tragic. My husband almost crashed into the car as well. He was driving on the carpool lane and said it was hard to see the crashed vehicle at night since the emergency lights were not on and it was disabled after the curved road. He swerved to the right lane when he saw someone waving a cell phone.
Kym says
I am so sorry for the woman and child and for the 2 drivers.. At night it is not easy to see in time to stop and accodent or stalled car in the middle of the road. It is important for those reading to be aware that staying in your car is safer than outside or on any part of the freeway.. This is so sad
Cathy says
My heart goes out to everyone in the families that lost a loved one. Also, to anyone else involved. I can not imagine the pain they are suffering. They are in my prayers!
Freddy krueger says
I was stuck in the traffic
Big Steve says
Smack yourself!
Tybud smoks says
She my sister and this hurts my soul my sister and my niece are no longer with us my family is in tears since the coroner’s came at 2:45 to tell me this feels like a movie all I wanted was to spend my birthday wit my niece she was only 5 and her birthday in on the 9th of march 3days after mines this isn’t right I’m [removed] broken…
Niki says
Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and your family. Don’t forget to take care of yourselves- please breathe, eat, and rest the best you are able. Lots of love and good vibes. ❤
April Valladares says
I’m so heart broken. Reina was like a sister to me and thinking that she’s not with us no more kills me. I just can’t believe she’s gone. I have you and your family in my prayers and they always be in my heart.
Big Steve says
So sorry Ty if theres anything you need let us know its me Steve.
Vicky Tomlinson says
I’m so sorry for your loss .. my condolences to and your family.
Marie says
I’m so sorry honey. Praying for all of you
Kathie says
I worked with Reina & this made all of us at chevron extremely sad. We’re so so so sorry for your loss. If there’s anything at all that we can do please call the station it’s Roxford on Encinitas ask for Frank who’s the manager or me Kathie. We would love to help raise some money or just be there for you guys. We have you in our prayers.
R I P says
Sorry for your loss. I wanted to ask.. was the passenger in the car your niece? And did she pass away after the crash as well? My heart goes out to your family losing a sister and her daughter I am assuming… R I P
Donte says
I saw this last night I couldn’t even sleep last night rip to the person killed
Tybud smoks says
Thank you man it means a lot to us for real
Vincent Rodriguez says
Man dude i cant believe what im reading my prayers go out to your family and my heart hurts…
George says
This sad to read ,but the jeep drive didn’t have brakes and see in front him ,I like to know his speed that 14 Fwy to fast , they need to ticket that Fwy needs cup all over up and down for a month 20 black and whites 24 /7 this shame
asking George says
As I am trying to decipher your run in sentences, I have a couple of questions for:
How do you know the jeep had no brakes?
How do you know the jeep was speeding?
Why ticket a fwy?
Why do we need cups?
Really, learn some grammar if you want your post to mean anything to anyone.
I feel sorry for the two drivers that ran her over! How upsetting that must be for them. It’s important to remail in your car while help comes… it could have saved her life!
Rusty Shackelford says
Why do we need to remail our vehicle?
Kathie says
HER DAUGHTER WAS IN THE FREAKEN CAR!!!!
I’m assuming she had airbags all up in her face & maybe she couldn’t see if her baby was okay so she got out to physically check her daughter. She’s a mom, she freaked out bc of her daughter wtf. This makes me mad & idk if it’s cause I was close to her or what but it seems like you & other people are trying to find a way to justify the fact that she got hit TWICE.
Daddys girl says
Yes he had brakes and could see in front of him. That part of the freeway is dark and he couldn’t see her. He was doing the speed limit and happens to be a good driver. This was a tragic accident and trust me mentally he is not ok right now. My dad is a good man who would never do anything to hurt anyone, and knowing 2 people lost lives is hurting him than anyone ever know. To the family who lost their loved ones if there is anything I can do please let me know. And please know this was a tragic accident and the driver the jeep did not mean any harm to anyone. My prayers are with your family and with my dad and the other driver.