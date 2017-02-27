Road closure at Ave. S/40th St. for storm drain construction

PALMDALE –The City of Palmdale will be installing a storm drain system at the intersection of Avenue S and 40th Street East.

The project begins Monday, March 6, and will require the closure of the intersection for one week.

All traffic northbound and southbound on 40th Street East will be required to make a right turn at Avenue S.

All traffic eastbound and westbound on Avenue S will not be able to make left turns onto 40th Street East.

Delays along Avenue S are expected, and various forms of traffic control will be in force throughout the project.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

For more information on this project, contact Public Works at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–