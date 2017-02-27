Palmdale Community Advisory Committee to hold town hall meeting

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Community Advisory Committee will hold a town hall meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the David G. Millen Middle School, located at 39221 22nd Street West in Palmdale.

All residents within areas patrolled by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station are invited and encouraged to attend. This includes residents of Acton, Agua Dulce, Green Valley, Juniper Hills, Lake Elizabeth, Lake Hughes, Leona Valley, Littlerock, Llano, Palmdale, Pearblossom, Sun Village, and Valyermo.

The Community Advisory Committee will report on the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s progress toward meeting the requirements of the settlement agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. [View the agreement here.]

The March 14 town hall meeting will also include smaller group discussions with committee members to allow for direct feedback from the community. Residents are encouraged to discuss their experiences with, and perceptions of, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and are urged to offer solutions related to the settlement agreement requirements.

Palmdale’s Community Advisory Committee (CAC) includes members from the community who work to build a better understanding between the public and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station through education and communication. CAC members volunteer their time and do not work for the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Click here for biographies on the CAC members.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.]

