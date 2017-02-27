Authorities: Palmdale burglary suspect brought dog along

PALMDALE – A Palmdale man was arrested Sunday after he was allegedly caught on video breaking into a local dry cleaners and stealing several items of clothing, authorities said.

Gregory Thomas, 53, was arrested around 4:42 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in connection with a burglary that occurred that morning at Star Bright Cleaners at 37144 47th Street East in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“Video surveillance depicts the suspect breaking into the location at approximately 5:50 a.m. by using an object to break the glass door. The suspect, wearing a large light-colored jacket, a key lanyard around his neck and dark colored shoes, entered the location with his small black dog,” the news release states.

“Once inside the location, the suspect began to take several distinctive clothing items from the clothing rack then exited through the rear door,” the news release states.

The investigating detective recognized Thomas in the surveillance video and informed his colleagues. Later that day, another deputy spotted Thomas walking his dog near the Walmart at 37140 47th Street East, according to the sheriff’s news release.

“He [Thomas] was positively identified as the suspect in the videotaped burglary. A search warrant was conducted of Thomas’ home where deputies found distinctive clothing items stolen from the dry cleaners, as well as items from an earlier burglary that occurred in the same shopping center at Nalissimo, just hours before the dry cleaning incident,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Thomas was booked on burglary charges at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and is being held in lieu of $20,000.

The dog that Thomas brought along to the burglary is now being cared for by Thomas’ family, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with additional information related to this burglary, or any other burglaries, is encouraged to contact Detective Hall at 661-272-2456.

