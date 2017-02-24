Employee fatally shoots burglary suspect at Lancaster donut shop

LANCASTER – One of two men who broke into a Lancaster doughnut shop early Friday morning was shot to death by an employee, authorities said.

A call about the shooting came in a little before 3 a.m. from the 43600 block of 15th Street West in Lancaster, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

According to a preliminary investigation, two men smashed the front window of the business and entered it, apparently intending to burglarize the shop, and an employee shot one of them, the sheriff’s department reported.

The wounded suspect died at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“The other suspect took off, ran away,” Lt. John Carino told reporters Friday.

The donut shop’s owner told KTLA that her employee was “very shook up” over the situation.

“I’m just glad that he’s okay,” she said.

The employee was being questioned by detectives Friday.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–