Artists sought for Palmdale’s upcoming ARTown exhibit

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s recreation and culture department is seeking artists to participate in its ARTown FUSION showcase, which will take place in conjunction with the Palmdale City Library’s second annual Book Festival on Saturday, April 29.

ARTown FUSION will be held inside Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale.

It will provide a unique opportunity for artists of all ages and abilities to display and sell pieces of their work and network with other local artists and the public.

“We’re calling all artists to be part of an exciting event,” stated Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice. “Showcase and share your work with the community at a true celebration of the arts.”

How to apply

Interested artists should fill out an application, available at www.cityofpalmdale.org. [View the application here]. Applications can be mailed or hand delivered to:

Legacy Commons for Active Seniors

930 East Avenue Q-9

Palmdale, CA 93550

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, April 12.

Artists will be contacted to confirm that they have been selected to participate, and at that time will be given specific details regarding what time they may arrive to set up their art.

To learn more about ARTown FUSION, call at 661-267-5904.

