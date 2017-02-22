Black History Month Celebration this Thursday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will host its third annual Black History Celebration this Thursday.

Themed “Looking Back,” the event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Legacy Commons, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale. The celebration is free and open to the public.

The mistress of ceremony will be Barbara Malone.

Opening greetings will be handled by Kathryn White, then Lemozine Riddick will offer the opening prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, the anthem “Lift Every Voice,” the Song Birds performing “My Country Tis of Thee” and the AV Steppin’ Out Line Dancers.

The event will also feature a skit titled “Chat and Chew Corner”, the reading of a poem by Bruce Robertson, and the grand finale of “Reach Out and Touch Somebody.”

The program was put together by the Legacy Commons Black History Month Committee of Darlene Addison, Edwina Boatwright, Betty Butler, Delois Cade, April Camejo, Dorothy Carter, Charlene Coney, Denise Gregg, Gail Harris, Leslie Harris Sr., Debra Herron, Phyllis Italiener, James Jackson, Shirley Jackson, Brendon Johnson, Donia Keys, Barbara Malone, William Pimentel, Charles Rachell, Lemozine Riddick, Bruce Robertson, Joyce Smith, Lourdes Smith, Valerie Smith, Marva Todd, Harry Ward, Joyce White, Kathryn White, Sherry Williams and Marilyn Young.

For more information on this event, call 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–