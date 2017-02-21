Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for conspiracy and a suspect wanted for grand theft, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Melodie Gray

Melodie Gray is a 37-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Gray is wanted for conspiracy to commit a crime.

There is a $175,000 warrant for her arrest.

Gray is known to frequent the 37100 block of Division Street in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Melodie Gray is encouraged to contact Detective Caplinger at 661-272-2462.

–

Gilberto Ruvalcaba

Gilberto Ruvalcaba is a 34-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Ruvalcaba is wanted for grand theft.

There is a $25,000 warrant for his arrest.

Ruvalcaba is known to frequent the 16800 block of Mossdale Avenue in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Gilberto Ruvalcaba is encouraged to contact Detective Nisenoff at 661-272-2465.

–