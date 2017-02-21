PALMDALE – There is one week left for residents to give valuable input regarding a future High Speed Rail (HSR) Multi-Modal Train Station proposed for downtown Palmdale.
The city of Palmdale is asking the public to participate in an online survey that will be available through Feb. 28.
The survey can be found on the city’s homepage at www.cityofpalmdale.org, or by clicking on the link https://sur-vey.typeform.com/to/PbnroU.
“We’ll use input from this survey to help us create a vision and plan for the future arrival of a multi-modal train station in the city of Palmdale,” stated Palmdale’s Transportation/Special Projects Manager Mike Behen. “It only takes a few minutes of your time, and your input is invaluable as we set the stage for Palmdale’s bright future.”
For more information on the Palmdale station, contact Behen at 661-267-5337 or email mbehen@cityofpalmdale.org.
For more information on the California High Speed Rail project, visit www.hsr.ca.gov.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
2 comments for "Last chance to take online High Speed Rail survey"
Paul S. says
What a ridiculous survey. I don’t see how they can make any informed decisions based on people’s reactions to a few photos depicting scenes not even close to realistic for Palmdale.
Just. Morin says
We don’t need or want this train…
It’s over..it’s time people wake up to this money monster…this state has gone to hell.. the infrastructure of the state is now compared to Mexico’s infrastructure because of the leaders that are now running this state where they get rich and we all suffer for their agenda…..we don’t want this at all….
STAND UP AND TAKE CONTROL OF THIS STATE