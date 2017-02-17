Public’s help sought in locating suspected van thief

ROSAMOND — A 25-year-old Rosamond man is wanted in connection with the theft of three vans from the Southern Kern Unified School District, authorities announced.

Efrain Anaya is described as Hispanic, about 6 feet tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. View the wanted bulletin here.

He has been linked to a burglary that occurred between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12 at the bus barn of the Southern Kern Unified School District in Rosamond.

Three Ford vans were stolen, but two of the vans were recovered on Feb. 12, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 13, a school district employee spotted the third van, followed it, and alerted authorities.

The van was eventually recovered, and the suspects were identified but not located.

On Feb. 16, deputies arrested 24-year-old Antonio Gutierrez of Rosamond in connection with the crime.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Anaya, but he remains at large.

Anyone with information on the location of Efrain Anaya is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

–