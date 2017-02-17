Man gets 39+ years for extorting nude photos from underage girls

LANCASTER – A 20-year-old man who posed as a modeling agent to extort young girls into sending him naked photos was sentenced Friday to 39 years and eight months in state prison.

Cesar Mauricio Estrada-Davila, aka Cesar Estrada, pleaded no contest on Feb. 15 to a total of 38 felony counts: one count of lewd act upon a child; 21 counts of distributing or showing child or youth pornography to a minor and 16 counts of possession of child or youth pornography, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

As a result of the plea, Estrada also must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Estrada was arrested in August 2015 after a 14-year-old Antelope Valley girl confided in her parents, who alerted authorities, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to testimony at the preliminary court hearing, Estrada reached out to young girls and befriended them on social media websites between January and April 2015. He told the victims he was a modeling agent who could make them famous online.

Estrada then asked the victims to send him pictures of themselves in their underwear, prosecutors said. After receiving those photos, Estrada threatened to forward the pictures to the girls’ friends and family unless they sent him nude photos of themselves, according to court testimony.

Prosecutors said there were 21 female victims between the ages of 12 and 17 years old from California, Utah, Texas, Michigan, Washington, Colorado, Nevada and Florida.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau.

