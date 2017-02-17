Complaint filed against Palmdale Inn to abate public nuisance

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale filed a complaint for nuisance abatement and receivership in the Los Angeles County Superior Court against the Palmdale Inn, (Palmdale Lodging, LLC) , located at 217 E. Palmdale Blvd., for a long list of health, safety and criminal violations. [View the complaint here.]

The complaint was filed more than 50 days after the City issued a Notice and Order to Repair or Abate (N&O) ordering more than 400 City and State of California building and safety code violations to be fully repaired or abated within 30 calendar days.

The N&O included, but wasn’t limited to, the following violations:

— missing and inoperable smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

— a non-functioning fire alarm system

— inadequate or blocked access routes

— absence of fire extinguishers

— non-functioning bathroom sinks, toilets and showers

— broken and/or inadequate ventilation systems

— misuse of kitchen appliances

— improper food storage

— severe accumulation of junk, trash, and debris

— numerous electrical, plumbing, and mechanical hazards

— water damage to the roof and ceiling

— substandard and imminently dangerous second floor walkway

— substandard conditions and public nuisances such as deteriorated exterior paint and stucco, a dilapidated block wall, damaged driveway, missing handicap parking signs, set back violations, graffiti and improper landscaping.

“The number and severity of violations forced the Building Official to order the temporary closure of the motel until the property is returned to a habitable condition,” said Palmdale’s Assistant City Attorney Noel Doran. “The Palmdale Inn has failed to correct the numerous building code violations and the property remains uninhabitable and imminently dangerous. Public safety is our number one priority, and last year’s tragic fire in Oakland is a grim reminder of the consequences of leaving unaddressed serious code violations.”

In addition to the building code violations identified by the Building Official, the Sheriff’s Department has responded to at least 50 instances of unlawful drug activity and has made dozens of drug-related arrests for the unlawful storage, keeping, selling, and use of methamphetamine, morphine, cocaine, and marijuana, among a multitude of other crimes since 2013.

The complaint also noted the increased danger to the neighborhood caused by the presence of illicit drug users and dealers, in addition to the numerous other public nuisance conditions related to the use and sale of illegal drugs, such as increased crime, including attempted murder, assault, domestic violence, robbery, vandalism, and theft.

In 2016 alone, there were hundreds of calls to the Sheriff’s Department from incidents stemming from the Palmdale Inn.

“The constant police attention demanded by this property significantly drains the City’s valuable police resources,” Doran said. “The crime emanating from this location impacts not just the surrounding neighborhood, but also the entire community.”