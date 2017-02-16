Local school district appoints new board of trustee member

QUARTZ HILL – Local community activist Jennifer Navarro has been appointed to the board of trustees for the Westside Union School District.

Eight community members applied for the position that was left vacant by former board of trustee Joan Sodergren.

The district worked diligently to appoint a new member by conducting three orientations and a round of interviews.

“I admire our board for taking the time to evaluate each candidate and appoint an individual that is fully committed to our children’s future,” stated Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall. “I feel confident in Mrs. Navarro’s ability to guide our school district on the path of success and welcome her to our district family. “

Navarro is a Quartz Hill High School graduate, vice president of the Antelope Valley Four Points Swap Meet and a volunteer for the Palmdale Chamber of Commerce. She became an active community member for Westside Union School District when her two children attended its schools prior to entering high school.

Navarro will become an official member of the board of trustees on Feb. 23.

–