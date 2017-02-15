Palmdale man killed, Lancaster woman injured in alcohol-related wrong-way crash

PALMDALE – A 62-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after he drove his pickup truck into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles, killing a Palmdale man and injuring a Lancaster woman, authorities said.

Michael Walsh of La Canada was arrested in connection with the deadly collision, which occurred around 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, on Angeles Forest Highway, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Walsh was driving a 1993 Ford F150 pickup truck southbound on Angeles Forest Highway when he crossed the double yellow lines into the northbound lane and crashed into a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle and then collided with a 2009 Honda Accord, according to the CHP report.

The Beetle’s driver — 48-year-old Ross Banales Diaz of Palmdale — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The Honda Accord’s driver — 52-year-old Lisa Graham of Lancaster — sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP report.

Walsh also sustained moderate injuries in the crash, and he “was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Taggart at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

