PALMDALE – A 62-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening after he drove his pickup truck into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles, killing a Palmdale man and injuring a Lancaster woman, authorities said.
Michael Walsh of La Canada was arrested in connection with the deadly collision, which occurred around 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, on Angeles Forest Highway, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Walsh was driving a 1993 Ford F150 pickup truck southbound on Angeles Forest Highway when he crossed the double yellow lines into the northbound lane and crashed into a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle and then collided with a 2009 Honda Accord, according to the CHP report.
The Beetle’s driver — 48-year-old Ross Banales Diaz of Palmdale — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The Honda Accord’s driver — 52-year-old Lisa Graham of Lancaster — sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP report.
Walsh also sustained moderate injuries in the crash, and he “was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol,” the CHP report states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Taggart at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
–
8 comments for "Palmdale man killed, Lancaster woman injured in alcohol-related wrong-way crash"
Chequita Palmer says
Ross was my employees and we have worked together sincw 2011. He had me laughing about something every day that we saw each other or had a phone conversation. I am very saddened by this tragic loss to his family and friends. My prayers are with them. I am blessed to have known him as a friend in my work life, as well as being able to discuss some of our personal life, especially about his children. Ross’ energy and personality had a profound effect on many who knew him. Mr. Ross Diaz is already greatly missed. RIP Ross
Was there says
Was at this accident
callingitasitis says
No matter how many laws we have on the books about DUI, reckless driving, cellphones use or texting and other safety laws WE keep losing lives because of self- centered Numbnutz. My condolences for the families who lost a love one. If you see a possible DUI call it in on your hand free device. The life you safe might be someone you love or even the Numbnutz behind the wheel.
http://www.madd.org/local-offices/ca/los-angeles/old-content/victim-impact-panel.html
10dog says
They should take their Drivers license away from on first time they get arrested, but don’t see this happening as it would affect a lot of our Government officials too. And if they do drive again put them away for 10 years on the first offense
Karmen Mastin says
Ross was a wonderful man with a big heart and a kind word for everyone. He was both a colleague and a friend to my family, and I am grateful that I had the chance to know him. My deepest sympathies to his loved ones for this terrible, tragic loss. He will certainly be missed. RIP Ross.
Salina says
CHP has been told, i person, on their facebook page, but nothing is ever done. Also, a couple times when i went to work late CHP was in the mountain….WHEN THERE are no commuters. They really need to be up for 6:30-8 am work schedules (5-7a m). Calling CHP, taking pictures or video doesn’t help; presence does.
Maybe its going to take a high profile person losing their life, something will be done.
dale says
Salina, I agree something needs to be done. The CHP were on angels crest at 430 pm same day this happened.
mark lazarus says
My work friend – Ross Diaz – 48 years old – husband – father of 4 kids – was driving home from work yesterday evening – Valentines Day – when a man drove his pick up truck in the wrong direction apparently, under the influence of alcohol, and crashed into Mr. Diaz’s car, killing Mr. Diaz.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested for apparently being under the influence – driving the wrong way, and killing Mr. Diaz and injuring another motorist.
In an instant, my friend, a good human being, a good father and husband, an LA County employee – was taken from us. RIP Ross – you will be missed. Via con Dios my friend.