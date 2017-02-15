Driver arrested in double fatal crash

PALMDALE — Ten days after a single-vehicle crash killed two passengers, tips from the community led authorities to the driver who allegedly fled the scene.
Samantha Lozano, 26, of Palmdale, was arrested around 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to LASD inmate records.
Lozano was captured after a Palmdale tipster reported that Lozano was linked to a vehicle in the vicinity of Palmdale Boulevard, west of the 14 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Gil Hernandez.
“We spotted the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and received information on where she was staying in Palmdale,” Hernandez said.
CHP officers then responded to an apartment complex in Palmdale where Lozano was staying with friends, and she was taken into custody without incident, Hernandez said.
Lozano was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing bodily injury or death, with more charges expected, according to Hernandez.
The charges stem from a deadly collision that occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on Palmdale Boulevard, west of 130th Street East.
Lozano was driving a 1999 Infinity G20 westbound on Palmdale Boulevard when the vehicle veered off the road, overturned and crashed into a utility pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Passenger Steve Wissar Jr., 20, of Palmdale, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four people in the backseat of the car were ejected while the vehicle was overturning. All four backseat passengers — Sodel Wissar, 21, of Palmdale; Talia Novak, 20, of Palmdale; Jacob Soto, 18, of Urbandale, IA; and a 17-year-old boy from North Hills — were transported to local hospitals with major injuries.
Novak was later pronounced dead.
Lozano allegedly fled the crash scene in an unknown vehicle, according to the CHP.
The CHP then released an image of Lozano and asked for the public’s help in locating her.
Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact investigating office J. Hart at the AV CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
Previous related story: Driver sought in fatal Littlerock crash
11 comments for "Driver arrested in double fatal crash"
Greatful mother says
Our thank yous to the community who have been soo involved in this heart crushing incident! On behalf of my family and all the victims involved! My deepest condolences to Jacobs family members!
I thank you sooo much for what you are all doing for Brandon! The LORD Will repay you with many blessings! I also forgive Samantha Lozano! I can’t condemn nor judge her! Young people make poor choices in life! And I pray for mercy over you. And I am greatful to The LORD Jesus Christ for saving my son and his best friend!! No hatred, on my behalf! For GOD is the only Judge! But justice must be served! Thanks to CHP officers for such a great and fast job! God bless
George says
I agree she should have the book thrown at her but the other adults let her drive must ask why they went with her ???
Annie says
Ppl are so [removed] stupid i font believe my best friend would do this that [removed] that was beating her did it come up nd say u stole it [removed]!!
Annie's Concsience says
She was 100% the driver. There is zero doubt.
Your the fool says
Well Annie I guess you’re the one that is the FOOL NOW , you can go visit your friend on the weekends
J says
Glad they finally caught her. Now tell us what everybody wants to know…where has she been, and what is her excuse for running and hiding…We all want to know the whole story ! What exactly happened to cause the crash. and where did she go. Hope all the folks who helped her hide get punished along with her! What is wrong with people, helping somebody who cares so little about her “friends” that she could just walk away while they died?There is no excuse for how she handled this whole thing, if she had just turned herself in and accepted responsibility, took what punishment she deserves…But to just walk away, and lie about what happened is like spitting in her “friends” faces. Hope they put her away for the rest of her life. She deserves whatever they do to her!
Daniel says
So young and learning not to make the wrong decisions the hard way. Many of us go through it and must suffer the consequences. My prayers for everyone involved and may your eyes, and ears be open to the lessons to be learned.
Christy says
She should have turned herself in. She deserves everything coming her way! I have no sympathy for her.
Please think twice about who your friends really are! Do not get in a car if there is no seat or seat belt for you!
Always wear a seat belt!! Youth does not equal invincibility. Your time is very limited here, life is too short. Hold your love ones close because you never know if today will be your last!! Condolence’s to the victims & their families.
Fools says
That’s wonderful now give her 50 years
Shes a FOOL says
also arrests accomplished that we’re hiding her
Shes a FOOL says
That’s wonderful now give her 50 years