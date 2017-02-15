Driver arrested in double fatal crash

PALMDALE — Ten days after a single-vehicle crash killed two passengers, tips from the community led authorities to the driver who allegedly fled the scene.

Samantha Lozano, 26, of Palmdale, was arrested around 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, according to LASD inmate records.

Lozano was captured after a Palmdale tipster reported that Lozano was linked to a vehicle in the vicinity of Palmdale Boulevard, west of the 14 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Gil Hernandez.

“We spotted the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and received information on where she was staying in Palmdale,” Hernandez said.

CHP officers then responded to an apartment complex in Palmdale where Lozano was staying with friends, and she was taken into custody without incident, Hernandez said.

Lozano was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing bodily injury or death, with more charges expected, according to Hernandez.

The charges stem from a deadly collision that occurred around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on Palmdale Boulevard, west of 130th Street East.

Lozano was driving a 1999 Infinity G20 westbound on Palmdale Boulevard when the vehicle veered off the road, overturned and crashed into a utility pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Passenger Steve Wissar Jr., 20, of Palmdale, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people in the backseat of the car were ejected while the vehicle was overturning. All four backseat passengers — Sodel Wissar, 21, of Palmdale; Talia Novak, 20, of Palmdale; Jacob Soto, 18, of Urbandale, IA; and a 17-year-old boy from North Hills — were transported to local hospitals with major injuries.

Novak was later pronounced dead.

Lozano allegedly fled the crash scene in an unknown vehicle, according to the CHP.

The CHP then released an image of Lozano and asked for the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact investigating office J. Hart at the AV CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

Previous related story: Driver sought in fatal Littlerock crash

–