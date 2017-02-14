Point Foundation offering scholarships for LGBTQ students

LOS ANGELES – The Point Foundation is inviting LGBTQ students at community colleges to apply for scholarships to fund transfers to four-year degree programs.

Students whose applications for the foundation’s Community College Scholarship are successful will receive up to $3,700, opportunities to network with the Point community, and the opportunity to attend the Point Community College Transfer Symposium in Los Angeles.

Applications will be accepted online beginning March 1.

“Affordability is only one of the roadblocks to a college degree,” stated Point Foundation Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Jorge Valencia.

“LGBTQ students, particularly those from low-income families, immigrants, and people of color, often feel alone as they try to navigate a path to higher education. Point’s goal is to provide LGBTQ students practical guidance and the emotional support that comes from knowing people want them to succeed and are here to help.”

Point launched its Community College Scholarship in 2016 with support from longtime partner Wells Fargo.

Application information can be found online at www.pointfoundation.org/communitycollege.

The 2017 class of Point Foundation Community College Scholarship recipients will be announced in June for LGBTQ Pride Month.

