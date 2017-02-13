Suspected street racing leaves father, daughter dead in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro and his teenage daughter were killed Sunday evening when their sports car crashed into a traffic signal pole in Palmdale during an apparent street race, authorities said.

Manuel Paniagua, 54, and Vanessa Paniagua, 17, both of Palmdale, died at the scene of the crash, the coroner’s office reported.

The fatal collision happened around 6:21 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, on 25th Street East near Joshua Hills Drive, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a male… was driving a 2014 Chevy Camaro with a female as a passenger. The vehicle was traveling southbound on 25th Street East at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the male driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a traffic signal, shearing the vehicle in half,” the news release states.

Witnesses told officials the crash happened during an apparent street race.

“Two cars were speeding, likely racing, when one (driver) lost control and (the car) collided with a traffic signal,” Sgt. Oscar Martinez of the Sheriff’s Palmdale Station told City News Service. “The vehicle pretty much disintegrated.”

The other driver sped away, witnesses said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400 and ask for the traffic investigation office.