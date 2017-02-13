Palmdale seeks applicants for At-Large Planning Commission seat

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council is accepting applications for an At-Large Planning Commissioner, for a term to expire in June of 2017.

Applicants must reside within the boundaries of the city of Palmdale.

A Commissioner/Volunteer Application, along with a description of the duties, responsibilities, and benefits of the position, is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org and in the City Clerk’s department. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume.

The deadline to return applications is Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.

Applications must be returned to the City Clerk’s office, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C.

Applicants should have basic knowledge of the city’s zoning and subdivision ordinance and General Plan, and should be able to attend regular monthly evening meetings, plus additional meetings as needed.

A substantial time commitment is required. As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice.

The Commission meets on the second Thursday of every month in the Council Chamber.

Commissioners receive $100 per meeting with a maximum of $200 per month.

For more information on the At-Large Planning Commission position, call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–