Man shot to death in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man found shot in the chest in a Lancaster alley Sunday night was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 9:49 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, on the 45300 block of 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Detectives have learned that Lancaster Station deputies responded to the location regarding a ‘gunshot victim’ call,” the news release states.

“When deputies arrived, they found the victim, male Hispanic, 33 years old, in an alley behind the location, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest,” the news release states.

The victim was treated by paramedics and then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, coroner’s officials said Monday afternoon.

“Several witnesses have been contacted, however, they were unable to provide a suspect description,” the sheriff’s news release states.

No further information was available Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

–