Job recruitment Wednesday for truck drivers, mechanics

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (formerly the South Valley WorkSource Center), will host a job recruitment Wednesday for Class A truck drivers and truck mechanics.

Recruitment will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale,

Qualified applicants must have:

A resume with relevant experience.

An H6 DMV printout.

A valid driver’s license.

The ability to driver cross-state when needed.

The ability to work all shifts.

Qualified mechanics must have knowledge of and own their own tools.

Pay rate depends on experience.

Interested applicants should bring their resumes and dress professionally to the recruitment. For more information, contact America’s Job Center of California at 661-265-7421.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

