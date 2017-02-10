LANCASTER — A man kneeling in the street was struck and killed by a van in Lancaster Thursday night, authorities said.
The fatal collision occurred around 7:43 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, on Avenue I, near Fern Avenue, according to Detective Ryan Bodily of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
A motorist in a “white Ford E350 van, driving westbound on Avenue I in the No. 3 lane of traffic, struck a pedestrian who was kneeling in the street looking at a deceased cat,” Bodily said.
“The driver of the Ford struck the pedestrian without seeing him and immediately stopped to provide aid,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, coroner’s officials said Friday afternoon.
“Driving under the influence does not appear to be a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.
6 comments for "Man kneeling in street struck, killed by van in Lancaster"
Toni says
I meant to say that is a bigger issue than the alcohol.
Dee says
I agree Toni, it’s much bigger.
Toni says
Lots of the homeless are mentally ill and that is not even bigger issue than alcohol. I agree with Judy, the lighting is horrible in that area too. Prayers for the families.
ROSA says
Sad but Antelope Valley Authorities have to do something to put this people out of the streets. It is a liquor store located between ave I and Beech ave. Around are homeless drinking alcohol every single day and the authorities do not do nothing.
Bad out There. says
Can’t speak on this case but the AV has a big problem Wednesday 9pm just east of the neighborhood walmart on rancho Vista i had to (Swerve) to miss the homeless/vagrant in the street. Friday 1am leaving Winco Vagrants with shopping cart hanging out on 10th st and in the street look like a seen in a movie. I have no ideal how no one was struck by a car. It is really bad out there at night.
Judy says
This is so sad, I am sure the driver is beside themselves. That area doesn’t have very good lighting at night. Both families in my prayers.