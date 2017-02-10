Man kneeling in street struck, killed by van in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A man kneeling in the street was struck and killed by a van in Lancaster Thursday night, authorities said.

The fatal collision occurred around 7:43 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, on Avenue I, near Fern Avenue, according to Detective Ryan Bodily of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

A motorist in a “white Ford E350 van, driving westbound on Avenue I in the No. 3 lane of traffic, struck a pedestrian who was kneeling in the street looking at a deceased cat,” Bodily said.

“The driver of the Ford struck the pedestrian without seeing him and immediately stopped to provide aid,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, coroner’s officials said Friday afternoon.

“Driving under the influence does not appear to be a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station by calling 661-948-8466.

