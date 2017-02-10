Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. If you recognize her and know where she might be located, contact detectives using the information below the suspect’s photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Jasmine Laquisha Hill

Jasmine Hill is a 34-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Hill is wanted for assault.

There is a $1,000,000 warrant for her arrest.

Hill is believed to be in Lancaster and has been known to fluctuate in weight, which can change her appearance. Both photos above are of Hill at different weights.

Anyone with information regarding this Jasmine Hill is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Sullivan at 661-948-8466.

