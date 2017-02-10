AVH hosting “Pies for Pints” on Valentine’s Day

LANCASTER – As part of its Valentine’s Day tradition, the Antelope Valley Hospital Blood Donor Center is giving away free apple or cherry pies Feb. 14-16 to encourage people to donate blood.

Pies will be given to the first 20 donors on each of those days.

“Show some love to your community this Valentine’s Day by becoming a blood donor,” stated Antelope Valley Hospital Blood Services Coordinator Ellen Gaines. “All blood collected here is used for patients at the hospital.”

All donors receive a free cholesterol test.

It takes about 5 to 10 minutes to donate a pint of blood, but the entire process takes about an hour to complete, officials said.

The AVH Blood Donor Center is located on the hospital’s campus in the Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center building, at 44105 15th Street West, Suite 305 [at the intersection of 15th Street West and Avenue J-5].

The center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of each month from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, or donors can make an appointment by calling 661-949-5622.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]