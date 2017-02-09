Palmdale DMV office permanently closes Feb. 10

LANCASTER – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding local customers that the Palmdale field office, located at 2260 East Palmdale Boulevard, Suite D, will close permanently on Friday, Feb. 10, at 12 p.m.

Customers can visit the new Lancaster field office, located at 721 West Avenue, L-6.

“The new field office provides more efficient services, with a larger lobby, additional work stations and more customer parking. The new facility also has two Driver Safety Hearing officers who preside over driver safety administrative hearings,” according to a news release by the DMV.

The new Lancaster office opened to the public Feb. 6.

The DMV is reminding customers that it offers many online services at www.dmv.ca.gov, which will save them a trip to a DMV field office.

A few of the convenient options include renewing a vehicle registration and driver license, completing a change of address, requesting a driver record, and making an appointment.

[Information via news release from the California Department of Motor Vehicles.]