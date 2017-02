Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

LOS ANGELES – California elected officials on Thursday applauded a decision by a federal appeals court panel that will continue to block enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily barred visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said via Twitter, “Fight is not over but this is a great victory for our values.”

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a former Los Angeles-area congressman, said the court “ruled on the side of justice.”

“… the Trump Administration violated the Constitution when it blocked tens of thousands of law-abiding people — who have already been vetted and received permission to enter — from traveling to the United States,” he said.

Despite the unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, the constitutionality of Trump’s order will ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump made it clear he plans to continue fighting to implement his order, writing on his Twitter account — in all capital letters — “SEE YOU IN COURT. THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

A federal judge in Seattle last week issued a nationwide restraining order blocking Trump’s order, leading to the appeal to the 9th Circuit. Trump has repeatedly defended the action as necessary to beef up the vetting of immigrants to prevent terrorists from entering the country.

The order calls for a suspension of all refugee entries for 120 days, indefinitely blocks all Syrian refugees and bars entry for 90 days to all immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Eric Bauman, chairman of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, said he was relieved but not surprised by the appeals court’s ruling.

“It seemed [that] everyone except the president and his administration knew that the order was unconstitutional, and the decision by our judiciary serves to confirm that,” Bauman said. “The United States from the onset has been a nation of refugees and immigrants, and we always will be.”

Read the full text of the appeals court’s ruling here.

Previous related stories:

L.A. County officials support effort to rescind White House Travel ban

AG joins opposition to trump immigration ban

Iranian man barred by Trump ban returns to LAX

Judge’s order blocks part of Trump’s immigration order at LAX

–