5-year-old Palmdale girl killed in alleged DUI crash, driver arrested

ROSAMOND – A 5-year-old Palmdale girl died Wednesday after the car she was riding in crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a dump truck in Rosamond.
The car’s driver, 40-year-old Tyree Anthony Nelson of Palmdale, was arrested after authorities determined he was driving under the influence of drugs, according to Darlena Dotson, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol’s Mojave office.
The head-on collision occurred around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, on northbound Sierra Highway north of Patterson Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Nelson was driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Sierra Highway at approximately 65 to 70 miles per hour when he allowed the vehicle to “travel into the opposing lane of traffic,” the CHP report states.
The Pontiac Grand Prix collided head-on with a 1982 Ford F-750 Dump Truck driven by a 50-year-old Mojave man, the CHP report states.
The truck driver sustained a laceration to his head and was transported by ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the CHP report.
Nelson was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries; and a 41-year-old female passenger in the Pontiac Grand Prix sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the CHP report.
The 5-year-old girl, who was not restrained in the car, “suffered major traumatic injuries and was pronounced deceased,” the CHP report states. Her name has not yet been released, coroner’s officials said Thursday.
“During this investigation it was determined that the driver of [the 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix] was under the influence of drugs and [he] was arrested,” the CHP report states.
“The California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to always have children properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat,” the CHP report states.
The collision is still under investigation.
Brett says
It seems to me just using the label DUI is not enough, they do need to test for wider range of drugs, including marijuana.
Ray Porter says
Thanks California for legalizing Marijuana . It could have cost my nephew his life also he was driving the truck that they hit . Put them both in jail and throw away the key .
BAM BAM says
Your [removed]…. what does marijuana have to do with a [removed]???? Who was probably under the influence of a real drug like meth or coke or even heroin??? Don’t blame marijuana for the actions of others…..
Dee says
Don’t start with the medical marijuana shops. I HIGHLY HIGHLY HIGHLY dought he was under the influence of JUST medial marijuana. Did you ever think maybe the idiot took a bunch of pills or very HIGH on METH trust me I know the difference and if you ever gave MEDICAL MARIJUANA a chance to help you then you might have a different outlook in how medical marijuana DOES HELP without cause you to drive into in coming traffic
Laughing says
Rest in peace little one.
Michael says
I can’t help but wonder if they were possibly going to or coming from one of the three marijuana dispensaries on Sierra Hwy between Avenue A and Risamond blvd.
Ashley says
Mike really ??? marijuana doesn’t do this [removed] to people. Your saying 3 marijuana shops. Ugh there’s 12 in total. Are you referring to the 3 only legal ones?? The rest are illegal for your information.
And What does marijuana have to do with this Accdident. The poor little girl wasn’t in a car seat that’s the mom to blame for. And Nelson for trying to pass over a car.
resist says
How could they be coming from the dispensary if they were traveling north you [removed].
Ashley says
The woman should be charged with murder as well. She got in the car with the man and with the child and knowingly traveled in a vehicle without the child properly restrained and I assume she knew he was under the influence.
Poor child couldn’t be saved from their stupidity.
Mia says
I agreee. Well said