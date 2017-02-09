5-year-old Palmdale girl killed in alleged DUI crash, driver arrested

ROSAMOND – A 5-year-old Palmdale girl died Wednesday after the car she was riding in crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a dump truck in Rosamond.

The car’s driver, 40-year-old Tyree Anthony Nelson of Palmdale, was arrested after authorities determined he was driving under the influence of drugs, according to Darlena Dotson, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol’s Mojave office.

The head-on collision occurred around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, on northbound Sierra Highway north of Patterson Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Nelson was driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Sierra Highway at approximately 65 to 70 miles per hour when he allowed the vehicle to “travel into the opposing lane of traffic,” the CHP report states.

The Pontiac Grand Prix collided head-on with a 1982 Ford F-750 Dump Truck driven by a 50-year-old Mojave man, the CHP report states.

The truck driver sustained a laceration to his head and was transported by ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the CHP report.

Nelson was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries; and a 41-year-old female passenger in the Pontiac Grand Prix sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to the CHP report.

The 5-year-old girl, who was not restrained in the car, “suffered major traumatic injuries and was pronounced deceased,” the CHP report states. Her name has not yet been released, coroner’s officials said Thursday.

“During this investigation it was determined that the driver of [the 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix] was under the influence of drugs and [he] was arrested,” the CHP report states.

“The California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to always have children properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat,” the CHP report states.

The collision is still under investigation.

