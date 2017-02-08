PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is asking the public to participate in an online survey regarding a future High Speed Rail (HSR) Multi-Modal Train Station proposed for downtown Palmdale.
The online survey will be available through Feb. 28.
It may be found on the city’s homepage at www.cityofpalmdale.org, or by clicking https://survey.typeform.com/to/PbnroU.
“We’ll use input from this survey to help us create a vision and plan for the future arrival of a multi-modal train station in the City of Palmdale,” stated Palmdale’s Transportation/Special Projects Manager Mike Behen. “It only takes a few minutes of your time, and your input is invaluable as we set the stage for Palmdale’s bright future.”
For more information on the Palmdale station, call Behen at 661-267-5337 or email mbehen@cityofpalmdale.org.
For more information on the California High Speed Rail project, visit www.hsr.ca.gov.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
1 comment for "Take the online High Speed Rail survey"
Joe. Morin says
Honestly it does not matter what we say or how we feel the truth is the fact of the matter is that the decisions have already been made and in reality this town in this state cannot afford this project because the people that are in charge have run the budget up three times more than what they told the taxpayers it would cost and once again our state officials have run amok with fraud waste and abuse on this project to the point that it will be passed on to the taxpayers and we cannot afford it.. I vote no on this project because we have a lot more important infrastructure that needs to be done for the people of this state.. the budget for this project is completely out of control and now the project is three times more then what we were told and we don’t even have railroad tracks Insight or a train even being built I believe that know that it is much more important to be looking at our water reservoir structures that are in place and are roads that desperately need to be repaired and the state legislature wants to temporarily the word they always use increase our taxes over and over again to repair roads that are never repaired when are the people of California going to be told the truth and realize the truth this is going to drain California Budget to the point of no return