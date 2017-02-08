Take the online High Speed Rail survey

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is asking the public to participate in an online survey regarding a future High Speed Rail (HSR) Multi-Modal Train Station proposed for downtown Palmdale.

The online survey will be available through Feb. 28.

It may be found on the city’s homepage at www.cityofpalmdale.org, or by clicking https://survey.typeform.com/to/PbnroU.

“We’ll use input from this survey to help us create a vision and plan for the future arrival of a multi-modal train station in the City of Palmdale,” stated Palmdale’s Transportation/Special Projects Manager Mike Behen. “It only takes a few minutes of your time, and your input is invaluable as we set the stage for Palmdale’s bright future.”

For more information on the Palmdale station, call Behen at 661-267-5337 or email mbehen@cityofpalmdale.org.

For more information on the California High Speed Rail project, visit www.hsr.ca.gov.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

