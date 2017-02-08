Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted for domestic violence, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Peter Nichols

Peter Nichols is a 31-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Nichols is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $30,000 warrant for his arrest.

Nichols is known to frequent the 38500 block of 31st Street East in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Peter Nichols is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–

Andrew Linkletter

Andrew Linkletter is a 29-year-old male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Linkletter is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $20,000 warrant for his arrest.

Linkletter is known to frequent the 2500 block of Bottletree Drive in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Andrew Linkletter is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–