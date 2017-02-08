LOS ANGELES – Immigrants contribute significantly to the economy of the county of Los Angeles, according to a study released Wednesday. [View it here.]
The report from the New American Economy, which is a bipartisan coalition of mayors who support immigration reform, says immigrants contributed $232.9 billion to the county’s gross domestic product in 2014, or 35.7 percent.
Hispanic immigrants contributed $95.3 billion; Asian immigrants contributed $81.7 billion; and $55.9 billion came from other foreign-born groups, according to the study.
The report also states that 51.5 percent of LA county’s self-employed workers were immigrants, and they generated $7.2 billion in business income in 2014.
While 34.6 percent of the population, immigrants made up 43.2 percent of the employed labor force and 41.1 percent of the area’s working-age population in Los Angeles County, according to the report.
The study’s figures include immigrants in the country illegally but does not separate them from immigrants in the country legally. The Migration Policy Institute estimates that Los Angeles County has roughly 1,060,000 residents who are in the country illegally.
–
4 comments for "Immigrants contribute significantly to LA County’s economy, study shows"
Uncle Sam says
Of course legal immigrants contribute to economy, but what about illegals who never pay taxes and stealing jobs from legal citizens?? Not to mention a cash flow back to Mexico. How about to study this?
Tim Scott says
How about getting some facts?
Every tax in America except the income tax is regressive, ie the lower your income the more of the burden you bear. Since undocumented people generally fall in the lower income brackets they not only participate in paying those taxes, they receive none of the benefits from most of the programs those taxes support.
It is really disheartening to see someone so poorly informed claiming the mantle “Uncle Sam.”
NotUncleSam says
I realize there’s no arguing with you, as you are so well informed, but even you must agree that this study is irrelevant to the illegal immigrant discussion.
Genius says
“The study’s figures include immigrants in the country illegally but does not separate them from immigrants in the country legally” here you forgot to Read that part.