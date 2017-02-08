Immigrants contribute significantly to LA County’s economy, study shows

LOS ANGELES – Immigrants contribute significantly to the economy of the county of Los Angeles, according to a study released Wednesday. [View it here.]

The report from the New American Economy, which is a bipartisan coalition of mayors who support immigration reform, says immigrants contributed $232.9 billion to the county’s gross domestic product in 2014, or 35.7 percent.

Hispanic immigrants contributed $95.3 billion; Asian immigrants contributed $81.7 billion; and $55.9 billion came from other foreign-born groups, according to the study.

The report also states that 51.5 percent of LA county’s self-employed workers were immigrants, and they generated $7.2 billion in business income in 2014.

While 34.6 percent of the population, immigrants made up 43.2 percent of the employed labor force and 41.1 percent of the area’s working-age population in Los Angeles County, according to the report.

The study’s figures include immigrants in the country illegally but does not separate them from immigrants in the country legally. The Migration Policy Institute estimates that Los Angeles County has roughly 1,060,000 residents who are in the country illegally.

Read the full report here.

–